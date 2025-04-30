XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,664 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,800,000 after purchasing an additional 461,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,725,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 512,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,596,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 227,953 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,629.77. The trade was a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

