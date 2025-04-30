XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,771 CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRMD opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $594.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.57.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

