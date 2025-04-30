XTX Topco Ltd Invests $93,000 in Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Li Bang International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBGJ opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance.

