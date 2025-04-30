XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 215,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NNDM opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.42. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

