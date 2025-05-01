11,653 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annovis Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

