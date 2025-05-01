129,234 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 184,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after acquiring an additional 472,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $35,267,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

