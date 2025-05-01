135,110 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 135,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Chemours by 715.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

