16,095 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYM stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market cap of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

