16,908 Shares in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of electroCore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of electroCore by 31,250.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on electroCore from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,848.10. The trade was a 2.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

