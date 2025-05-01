17,520 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

