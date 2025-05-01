17,706 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.23% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

DTIL opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

