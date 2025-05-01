188,413 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 317.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

