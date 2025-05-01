20,138 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,930,000 after acquiring an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,234,000 after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $127,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

