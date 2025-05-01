23,745 Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 928,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 814,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,021.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,174 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $884.98.

Aerovate Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.