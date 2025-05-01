24,678 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This represents a 37.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

