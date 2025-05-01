249,521 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

