34,100 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

