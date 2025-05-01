37,526 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,557,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

