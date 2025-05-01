47,373 Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,731 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 188,876 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

