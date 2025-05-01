51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 51Talk Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,269,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 51Talk Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of COE opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

