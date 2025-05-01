53,858 Shares in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

TVGN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tevogen Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tevogen Bio

In related news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,040,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,533.50. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 406,510 shares of company stock worth $446,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

