54,701 Shares in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $274.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.82.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

