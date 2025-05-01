67,611 Shares in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,875.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FINX stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $261.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

