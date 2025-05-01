69,911 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $532.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.59%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

