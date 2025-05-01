70,643 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,373.65. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SG stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.