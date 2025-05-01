72,364 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,438,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,205,000 after acquiring an additional 350,606 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 220,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

