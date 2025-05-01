A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $560.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.