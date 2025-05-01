Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 84,891 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $686,500 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

