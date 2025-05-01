Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

