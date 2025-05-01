Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54,405 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.