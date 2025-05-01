Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

