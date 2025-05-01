Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

