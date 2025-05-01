Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

