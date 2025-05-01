Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $226,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,199,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

