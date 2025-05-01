Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average is $228.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

