Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.89. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645.20. The trade was a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

