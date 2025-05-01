Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 11.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE ASH opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

