AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,522 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

