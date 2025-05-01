Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.