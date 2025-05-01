Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 15660563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Specifically, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

