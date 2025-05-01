Barclays PLC Acquires 14,004 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

