Barclays PLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

