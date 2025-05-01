Barclays PLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance
Shares of NTB stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $41.88.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
- What is a support level?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.