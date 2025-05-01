Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 305.08%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

