Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,291,000 after buying an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK opened at $38.58 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.