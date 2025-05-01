Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Select Water Solutions worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 71,422.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.51. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

