Barclays PLC Buys 130,538 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,538 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.60% of Community Health Systems worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

