Barclays PLC Buys 15,926 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Ingles Markets worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

