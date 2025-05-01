Barclays PLC Buys 4,394 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $120.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

