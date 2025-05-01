Barclays PLC Buys 501 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,071,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $360.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average is $370.70. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $431.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

