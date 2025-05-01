Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,508 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

